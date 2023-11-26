ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,695 shares during the period. ADC Therapeutics comprises 1.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 44,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,119. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.