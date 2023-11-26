Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.
