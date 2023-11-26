AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is Starboard Value LP’s 7th Largest Position

Starboard Value LP trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,781,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605,000 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises about 6.9% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.72% of AECOM worth $320,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 283,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.