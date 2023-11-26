Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Affirm by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Compass Point cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

