Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $21.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.88.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Affirm by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,526,000 after buying an additional 1,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after acquiring an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

