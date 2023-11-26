Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Agilent Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

