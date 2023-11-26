Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad Sells 10,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.70, for a total transaction of C$187,000.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$18.64. The company had a trading volume of 420,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,237. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.43 and a 52-week high of C$19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.55. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.825188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

