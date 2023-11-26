Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.35% of Alcoa worth $21,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

