Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.