Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
