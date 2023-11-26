American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

