American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 26,902 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of American Express worth $82,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 34.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $164.42 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.42.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

