American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,740 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $55,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,542,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 829,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 195,736 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

