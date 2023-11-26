American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of American Tower worth $172,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $199.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

