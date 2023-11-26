AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after buying an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,048,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $124.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.