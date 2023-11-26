Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $206.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $213.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.79. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after acquiring an additional 241,504 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

