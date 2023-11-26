Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

