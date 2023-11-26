Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $215.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.96.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

