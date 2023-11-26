Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $35.33

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
CCJ opened at $45.13 on Friday. Cameco has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
