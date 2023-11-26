Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $43.31

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.
Several analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HWC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney
Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.83 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock Whitney
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.