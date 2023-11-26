Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price at $43.31

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.83 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

