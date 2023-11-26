Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $2.57

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of RXT opened at $1.34 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $289.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 114,191 shares of company stock valued at $149,046 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

