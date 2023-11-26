Analyzing 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 19.17% 9.35% 1.02% 1st Colonial Bancorp 18.71% 12.33% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.70 $166.30 million $2.91 7.59 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.61 $8.50 million $1.58 7.64

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp



1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

