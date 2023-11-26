Analyzing LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Semler Scientific and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A LivaNova 0 4 1 0 2.20

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20% LivaNova 0.27% 12.10% 6.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Semler Scientific and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 4.71 $14.32 million $2.50 15.54 LivaNova $1.02 billion 2.33 -$86.25 million $0.05 882.58

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivaNova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats LivaNova on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. It also engages in research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

