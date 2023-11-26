Analyzing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Southern California Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.79 billion 3.06 $560.74 million $7.75 9.20 Southern California Bancorp $4.30 million 63.70 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 23.30% 10.10% 1.23% Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Southern California Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Southern California Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $80.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

