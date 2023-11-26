Analyzing Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Terna has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Terna and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 0 0 0 N/A Outokumpu Oyj 0 3 1 0 2.25

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terna and Outokumpu Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna $3.08 billion N/A $933.94 million N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj $10.00 billion N/A $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Terna.

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Profitability

This table compares Terna and Outokumpu Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj 6.12% 8.78% 5.33%

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Terna on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

