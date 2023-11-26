Analyzing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Utah Medical Products and INVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utah Medical Products and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 5.75 $16.47 million $4.64 17.86 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 6.13 -$10.89 million ($12.36) -0.17

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 32.85% 14.15% 13.17% INVO Bioscience -459.42% -7,630.09% -88.87%

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO, an umbilical vessel catheters, including DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; PICC-NATE, a percutaneous intraepithelial central venous catheter; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY, an urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN, a tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

