Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $545,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,207. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

