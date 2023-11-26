Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Boosted by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP increased its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP owned about 0.31% of Arch Resources worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $28,964.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $882,967. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $163.87. 220,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.43%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

