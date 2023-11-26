Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AROC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

