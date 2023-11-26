argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $547.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $494.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $490.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.70. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in argenx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,722,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

