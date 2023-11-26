Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ opened at C$24.05 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$51.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.12. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of C$534.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$522.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.8338415 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

