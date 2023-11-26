ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,509 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 2.95% of ARS Pharmaceuticals worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $895,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. 274,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,767.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

