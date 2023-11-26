Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Atkore worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atkore by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 8.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 776,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $132.20 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $164.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

