Aufman Associates Inc Has $558,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. American Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,924 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

