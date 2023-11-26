Aufman Associates Inc Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.3% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $138.67. 1,636,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

