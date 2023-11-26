Aufman Associates Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aufman Associates Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 347,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 529,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 260,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,046,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,232,000 after purchasing an additional 502,149 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,604.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 524,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 493,716 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.