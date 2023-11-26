Aufman Associates Inc Sells 204 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,841,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,941,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 191,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $59.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.