Aufman Associates Inc Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,313,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.