Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 715 ($8.95) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 630.80 ($7.89).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

LON AUTO opened at GBX 700.60 ($8.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,802.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 640 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.19. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 510.80 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 715.60 ($8.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.