Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 55,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,567. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

