Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,233,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $132,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

