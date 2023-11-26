AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Suzano by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ opened at $10.86 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Profile

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.