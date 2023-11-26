AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,200 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,037.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,785 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 180.3% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.3% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 717,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.