AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,197 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,298,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

