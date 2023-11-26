AXQ Capital LP Buys 3,814 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 490,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 117.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 470,277 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

