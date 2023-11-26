AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

THO opened at $101.22 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.01.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

