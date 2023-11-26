AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,689 Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen raised Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

