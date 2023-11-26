AXQ Capital LP Cuts Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

AXQ Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,409 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

