AXQ Capital LP Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $126.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.