AXQ Capital LP Invests $185,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,431,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,113 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

