AXQ Capital LP Invests $220,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

